Saputo (TSE:SAP) Hits New 52-Week High at $38.64

Saputo Inc. (TSE:SAP) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$38.64 and last traded at C$38.39, with a volume of 25585 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$38.52.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. CIBC upgraded shares of Saputo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from C$38.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Saputo from C$38.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Saputo from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Saputo from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th.

The stock has a market cap of C$15.82 billion and a PE ratio of 25.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.37, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$37.37 and its 200 day moving average price is C$35.70.

Saputo (TSE:SAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported C$0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.49 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.89 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Saputo Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th were issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. Saputo’s dividend payout ratio is 46.18%.

About Saputo (TSE:SAP)

Saputo Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

