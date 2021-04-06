Schnitzer Steel Industries (SCHN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 7th. Analysts expect Schnitzer Steel Industries to post earnings of $0.99 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $492.11 million during the quarter. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a return on equity of 4.83% and a net margin of 0.94%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.17) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Schnitzer Steel Industries to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ SCHN opened at $43.90 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.65 and its 200 day moving average is $29.91. Schnitzer Steel Industries has a fifty-two week low of $11.99 and a fifty-two week high of $46.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 73.17 and a beta of 1.37.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 18th were given a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 14th. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s payout ratio is 174.42%.

SCHN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th.

Schnitzer Steel Industries Company Profile

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc recycles ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals; and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Auto and Metals Recycling (AMR), and Cascade Steel and Scrap (CSS). The AMR segment acquires, processes, and recycles scrap metals, as well as processes mixed and large pieces of scrap metal into smaller pieces by crushing, torching, shearing, shredding, and sorting.

