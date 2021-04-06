Schroder Investment Management Group Acquires 1,609 Shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,781 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,609 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. boosted its holdings in Regions Financial by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 22,099 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Regions Financial by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Regions Financial by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 32,191 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Regions Financial by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,211 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the period. Finally, Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Regions Financial by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,590 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the period. 71.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Ronald G. Smith sold 56,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.23, for a total transaction of $1,135,853.81. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 219,667 shares in the company, valued at $4,443,863.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO John B. Owen sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.73, for a total transaction of $1,329,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 70,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,244,415.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

RF stock opened at $20.99 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.63. Regions Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $8.40 and a 12-month high of $22.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.57, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.20. Regions Financial had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 5.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Equities analysts predict that Regions Financial Co. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Regions Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $18.50 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Regions Financial from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Regions Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.97.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

