Schroder Investment Management Group Acquires Shares of 3,167 Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT)

Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Fulgent Genetics by 78.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 46,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,401,000 after purchasing an additional 20,196 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Fulgent Genetics by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 136,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,111,000 after purchasing an additional 39,052 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Fulgent Genetics by 118.1% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 52,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,083,000 after purchasing an additional 28,180 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Fulgent Genetics during the fourth quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Fulgent Genetics during the fourth quarter valued at $1,528,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.39% of the company’s stock.

FLGT stock opened at $96.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 47.82 and a beta of 1.92. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.36 and a 12 month high of $189.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $107.95 and its 200 day moving average is $69.80.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $6.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.36 by $1.84. The company had revenue of $294.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.38 million. Fulgent Genetics had a net margin of 35.31% and a return on equity of 43.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3417.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Fulgent Genetics, Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fulgent Genetics news, Director John C. Bolger sold 3,374 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.62, for a total transaction of $342,865.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $133,325.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jian Xie sold 62,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total transaction of $6,364,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 345,476 shares in the company, valued at $35,463,111.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 45.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FLGT shares. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Fulgent Genetics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Fulgent Genetics from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Fulgent Genetics from $75.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fulgent Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $137.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.83.

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides COVID-19 testing and genetic testing services to physicians with clinically actionable diagnostic information. Its technology platform integrates data comparison and suppression algorithms, adaptive learning software, and genetic diagnostics tools and integrated laboratory processes.

