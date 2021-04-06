Schroder Investment Management Group Acquires Shares of 9,642 The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF)

Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SHYF. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Shyft Group by 96.5% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 895,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,402,000 after purchasing an additional 439,533 shares in the last quarter. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in The Shyft Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,071,000. Tygh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in The Shyft Group by 70.9% in the 4th quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 418,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,865,000 after purchasing an additional 173,504 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in The Shyft Group by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,653,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,928,000 after purchasing an additional 93,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new position in The Shyft Group in the 4th quarter valued at $2,302,000. Institutional investors own 75.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised their target price on The Shyft Group from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Colliers Securities raised their target price on The Shyft Group from $25.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised The Shyft Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, March 13th.

Shares of SHYF opened at $37.84 on Tuesday. The Shyft Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.33 and a 52-week high of $43.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -473.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $171.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.49 million. The Shyft Group had a positive return on equity of 28.06% and a negative net margin of 0.39%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Shyft Group, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 24th. The Shyft Group’s payout ratio is 8.06%.

In related news, CEO Daryl M. Adams sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.38, for a total transaction of $485,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 479,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,521,126.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen K. Guillaume sold 3,659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.54, for a total value of $148,335.86. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 61,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,501,885.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,659 shares of company stock valued at $1,699,786 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.95% of the company’s stock.

The Shyft Group Company Profile

The Shyft Group, Inc, through its subsidiary Spartan Motors USA, Inc, manufactures and assembles specialty vehicles for the commercial vehicle and recreational vehicle industries in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Fleet Vehicles and Services (FVS), and Specialty Chassis and Vehicles (SCV).

