Schroder Investment Management Group Has $137,000 Position in Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL)

Schroder Investment Management Group cut its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) by 40.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,834 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,270 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Group were worth $137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,040,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,394,000 after acquiring an additional 10,994 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 884,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,059,000 after acquiring an additional 52,339 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 144.5% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 706,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,734,000 after acquiring an additional 417,233 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP increased its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 55.6% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 668,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,964,000 after acquiring an additional 238,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 604,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,098,000 after acquiring an additional 8,423 shares during the last quarter. 59.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RCL stock opened at $89.15 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. Royal Caribbean Group has a twelve month low of $25.85 and a twelve month high of $99.24. The company has a market cap of $22.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.52 and a beta of 2.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.79.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported ($5.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($5.20) by $0.18. Royal Caribbean Group had a negative return on equity of 25.20% and a negative net margin of 24.36%. The business had revenue of $34.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. Royal Caribbean Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 98.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Group will post -18.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on RCL shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Royal Caribbean Group from $76.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Royal Caribbean Group from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Royal Caribbean Group from $48.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Royal Caribbean Group from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded Royal Caribbean Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Royal Caribbean Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.20.

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 19 nights.

