Schroder Investment Management Group Has $383,000 Stake in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,216 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. D1 Capital Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $138,877,000. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 7.3% in the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,028,647 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $103,626,000 after buying an additional 69,729 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 994,166 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $118,425,000 after buying an additional 19,462 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 768,899 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $91,591,000 after buying an additional 10,498 shares during the period. Finally, TCW Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 317,142 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $37,778,000 after buying an additional 21,451 shares during the period. 89.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

In related news, COO Ricardo Cardenas sold 19,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.00, for a total value of $2,795,904.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 55,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,033,040. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Matthew R. Broad sold 10,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $1,551,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,453,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 125,271 shares of company stock worth $16,921,571 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Darden Restaurants from $131.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Darden Restaurants from $141.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Sunday, February 21st. Argus upped their target price on Darden Restaurants from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Darden Restaurants from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.06.

Shares of Darden Restaurants stock opened at $144.11 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $139.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.00. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.00 and a 1-year high of $149.73. The company has a market cap of $18.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -150.11, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.48.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. Darden Restaurants had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a positive return on equity of 10.47%. The business’s revenue was down 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This is a boost from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is 47.28%.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

Recommended Story: Cost of Debt

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.