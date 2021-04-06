Schroder Investment Management Group Makes New $125,000 Investment in Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF)

Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 6,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CPF. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 38.4% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Central Pacific Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 51.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 64.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 3,040 shares during the period. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new position in shares of Central Pacific Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $190,000. Institutional investors own 84.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CPF. TheStreet raised shares of Central Pacific Financial from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Central Pacific Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James raised shares of Central Pacific Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Central Pacific Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.67.

Shares of CPF opened at $27.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $773.43 million, a PE ratio of 19.86 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87. Central Pacific Financial Corp. has a twelve month low of $12.68 and a twelve month high of $27.76.

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $65.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.23 million. Central Pacific Financial had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 7.31%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Central Pacific Financial Corp. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Central Pacific Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 45.32%.

About Central Pacific Financial

Central Pacific Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Central Pacific Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Banking Operations, Treasury, and All Others.

