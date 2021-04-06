Schroder Investment Management Group Takes Position in AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX)

Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 9,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in AdvanSix by 141.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 82,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,822,000 after buying an additional 48,334 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in AdvanSix during the 4th quarter valued at $3,367,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in AdvanSix during the 4th quarter valued at $445,000. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in AdvanSix by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 16,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 3,057 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in AdvanSix during the 4th quarter valued at $407,000. Institutional investors own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

ASIX has been the topic of several recent research reports. CL King upgraded AdvanSix from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. TheStreet upgraded AdvanSix from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AdvanSix from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th.

ASIX stock opened at $27.80 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.75. AdvanSix Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.49 and a twelve month high of $30.43. The firm has a market cap of $779.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.84 and a beta of 1.84.

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.45. AdvanSix had a return on equity of 4.17% and a net margin of 1.50%. The business had revenue of $340.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.00 million. Research analysts expect that AdvanSix Inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

About AdvanSix

AdvanSix Inc manufactures and sells polymer resins in the United States and internationally. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce fibers, filaments, engineered plastics and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone that are used in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and other engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, alpha-methylstyrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, cyclohexanol, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

