Schroder Investment Management Group Takes Position in Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC)

Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 53,804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,323,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $178,492,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127,410 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,212,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,235,000 after purchasing an additional 41,138 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,911,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,298,000 after purchasing an additional 237,216 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 80.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,050,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,220,000 after purchasing an additional 917,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 43.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,403,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,939,000 after purchasing an additional 427,970 shares during the last quarter. 74.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Diversified Healthcare Trust alerts:

Shares of DHC stock opened at $4.79 on Tuesday. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a twelve month low of $2.31 and a twelve month high of $7.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.12). Diversified Healthcare Trust had a negative return on equity of 6.33% and a negative net margin of 11.64%. Research analysts predict that Diversified Healthcare Trust will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 25th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 22nd. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 3.05%.

DHC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Diversified Healthcare Trust from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Diversified Healthcare Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Diversified Healthcare Trust from $4.75 to $5.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.21.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Profile

DHC is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns medical office and life science properties, senior living communities and wellness centers throughout the United States. DHC is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc, an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Diversified Healthcare Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diversified Healthcare Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.