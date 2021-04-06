Scotiabank Raises Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) Price Target to $28.50

Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) had its target price increased by research analysts at Scotiabank from $27.50 to $28.50 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Scotiabank’s price target points to a potential upside of 142.14% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from $23.00 to $22.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a research note on Friday, March 19th. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from $21.00 to $19.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.44.

OR stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.77. The stock had a trading volume of 4,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 996,940. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of -15.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.03. Osisko Gold Royalties has a 12-month low of $7.60 and a 12-month high of $13.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.59.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 102,674 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 283,630 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,596,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 19,254 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 246,179 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,122,000 after acquiring an additional 2,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Osisko Gold Royalties by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,877 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 3,309 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.38% of the company’s stock.

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and similar interests in Canada and internationally. Its assets include the 5% net smelter return (NSR) royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine; the 2.0% to 3.5% NSR royalty on the Eleonore mine; 5% NSR royalty on the Dublin Gulch property; a 9.6% diamond stream on the Renard diamond mine; a 3% NSR royalty on the Seabee gold operations located in Saskatchewan, Canada; a 1.5% gross revenue royalty on the Kwale mine; the 1.38% to 2.55% NSR royalty on the Island Gold mine; a 4.22% gold stream and 62.5% silver stream on the Amulsar project; and a 18.5% gold stream and a 75% silver stream on the Back Forty project.

