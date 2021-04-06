SDI Limited (SDI) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 8th

SDI Limited (ASX:SDI) declared a interim dividend on Monday, February 22nd, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.015 per share on Friday, April 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This is an increase from SDI’s previous interim dividend of $0.01.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 4.83 and a quick ratio of 2.69.

Get SDI alerts:

About SDI

SDI Limited engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of dental restorative materials, whitening systems, other dental materials in Australia, Europe, the United States, and Brazil. It offers alloys, adhesives, etchants, composites, glass ionomers, sealants, cements, tooth desensitizing agent and cavity cleansers, and tooth whitening products, as well as various equipment; and composite and glass ionomer accessories.

Featured Article: Buyback

Receive News & Ratings for SDI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SDI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.