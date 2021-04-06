Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.11 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) to post ($0.11) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Selecta Biosciences’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.05) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.16). Selecta Biosciences reported earnings of ($0.21) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 47.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Selecta Biosciences will report full year earnings of ($0.29) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.49) to ($0.08). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.28) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.41) to ($0.14). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Selecta Biosciences.

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02).

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SELB shares. Mizuho raised shares of Selecta Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $2.50 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. William Blair raised shares of Selecta Biosciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Selecta Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.58.

In other Selecta Biosciences news, COO Lloyd P. Johnston sold 15,128 shares of Selecta Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.45, for a total value of $67,319.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 87,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $389,272.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Peter G. Traber acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.53 per share, with a total value of $45,300.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 88,000 shares in the company, valued at $398,640. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 22.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SELB. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Selecta Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth about $4,957,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Selecta Biosciences by 9,916.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,319,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,997,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305,863 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Selecta Biosciences by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,474,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059,063 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Selecta Biosciences by 816.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 993,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,011,000 after purchasing an additional 885,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Selecta Biosciences by 95.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 971,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,943,000 after purchasing an additional 474,873 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SELB stock opened at $4.44 on Friday. Selecta Biosciences has a 1 year low of $1.47 and a 1 year high of $5.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $498.94 million, a P/E ratio of -5.35 and a beta of 1.18.

Selecta Biosciences Company Profile

Selecta Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. The company's proprietary pipeline includes enzymes therapies, gene therapies, and other products and product candidates affected by undesired immune responses.

