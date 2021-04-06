Sentinel (DVPN) Price Reaches $0.0231 on Top Exchanges

Sentinel (CURRENCY:DVPN) traded down 14.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 6th. Over the last week, Sentinel has traded down 33.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Sentinel coin can now be purchased for about $0.0231 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Sentinel has a market cap of $46.19 million and approximately $1.04 million worth of Sentinel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

CyberVein (CVT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000458 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000011 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Sentinel Coin Profile

Sentinel (DVPN) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 3rd, 2017. Sentinel’s total supply is 1,999,970,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,999,969,999 coins. Sentinel’s official Twitter account is @SentinelGroupio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Sentinel is sentinel.co. The Reddit community for Sentinel is https://reddit.com/r/SENT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Sentinel’s official message board is t.me/Sentinel_Announcements.

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinel is a modern VPN backed by the blockchain anonymity and security. The Sentinel token (SENT) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to reward the users who share unused bandwidth within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Sentinel

