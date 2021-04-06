Shawcor Ltd. (TSE:SCL) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shawcor Ltd. (TSE:SCL) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$7.09.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SCL shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Shawcor from C$4.25 to C$8.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Shawcor from C$7.50 to C$8.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Cormark boosted their price objective on Shawcor from C$5.50 to C$9.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. ATB Capital boosted their price objective on Shawcor from C$5.00 to C$8.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on Shawcor from C$4.25 to C$6.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th.

Get Shawcor alerts:

TSE SCL opened at C$5.41 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$5.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$3.83. The firm has a market capitalization of C$381.04 million and a P/E ratio of -1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.54, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.30. Shawcor has a fifty-two week low of C$1.33 and a fifty-two week high of C$7.73.

About Shawcor

Shawcor Ltd., an energy services company, provides products and services for the infrastructure, energy, and transportation markets in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Russia, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Pipeline and Pipe Services, Composite Systems, and Automotive and Industrial.

See Also: Call Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Shawcor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shawcor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.