Shawcor (OTCMKTS:SAWLF) Upgraded to Buy by Industrial Alliance Securities

Industrial Alliance Securities upgraded shares of Shawcor (OTCMKTS:SAWLF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on SAWLF. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Shawcor from $4.25 to $8.50 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. National Bank Financial upgraded Shawcor from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Shawcor from $4.25 to $6.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Shawcor from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Shawcor currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $6.31.

Shares of OTCMKTS SAWLF opened at $4.35 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.00. Shawcor has a 12-month low of $0.98 and a 12-month high of $6.15.

Shawcor Company Profile

Shawcor Ltd., an energy services company, provides products and services for the infrastructure, energy, and transportation markets in Canada, the United States, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Russia, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Pipeline and Pipe Services, Composite Systems, and Automotive and Industrial.

