Shinsei Bank (OTCMKTS:SKLKY) Downgraded by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Shinsei Bank (OTCMKTS:SKLKY) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Shinsei Bank from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st.

Shinsei Bank stock opened at $3.43 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.65. Shinsei Bank has a 52 week low of $2.10 and a 52 week high of $3.64.

Shinsei Bank Company Profile

Shinsei Bank, Limited provides various banking and financial products and services to individual customers, businesses, corporations, public-sector entities, and financial institutions in Japan. It offers Yen/foreign currency deposits and structured deposits; and housing loans, unsecured loans, credit guarantees, real estate related nonrecourse finance and corporate finance, and project finance, as well as specialty finance, including M and A-related finance.

