Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Receives “Neutral” Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) in a research note released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a $1,350.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock.

SHOP has been the subject of several other reports. Roth Capital raised their price objective on Shopify from $1,225.00 to $1,325.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Shopify from $1,050.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Shopify from $1,000.00 to $1,275.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Shopify from $1,350.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Shopify from $1,300.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Shopify has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $1,312.09.

NYSE SHOP opened at $1,145.95 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.71 billion, a PE ratio of 729.91, a P/E/G ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,205.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,118.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 17.87 and a quick ratio of 17.87. Shopify has a 1-year low of $369.30 and a 1-year high of $1,499.75.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The software maker reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $1.02. The business had revenue of $977.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $906.82 million. Shopify had a return on equity of 2.35% and a net margin of 7.99%. On average, analysts anticipate that Shopify will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SHOP. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Shopify by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,499 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $723,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Shopify by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,060 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,796,000 after buying an additional 2,335 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in Shopify by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,618 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,655,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Shopify during the 3rd quarter worth $6,801,000. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new position in Shopify during the 3rd quarter worth $507,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.89% of the company’s stock.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

