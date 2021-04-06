Sika’s (SXYAY) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Sika (OTCMKTS:SXYAY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. HSBC upgraded Sika from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sika in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Sika in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Sika in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Sika from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of OTCMKTS SXYAY traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.66. 50,510 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,748. Sika has a fifty-two week low of $16.01 and a fifty-two week high of $29.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.71.

About Sika

Sika AG, a specialty chemicals company, develops, produces, and sells systems and products for bonding, sealing, damping, reinforcing, and protecting in the building sector and motor vehicle industry worldwide. It offers tile adhesives and grouts, and systems for under-tile waterproofing and sound reduction, as well as products for exterior and interior walls, such as wall-levelling products, decorative finish renders, and facade systems; and develops and markets various admixtures and additives for use in concrete, cement, and mortar production, as well as single-ply and built-up flat roofing systems.

