Silverbox Engaged Merger Corp I’s Quiet Period To Expire Tomorrow (NASDAQ:SBEAU)

Silverbox Engaged Merger Corp I’s (NASDAQ:SBEAU) quiet period is set to end on Wednesday, April 7th. Silverbox Engaged Merger Corp I had issued 30,000,000 shares in its IPO on February 26th. The total size of the offering was $300,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

NASDAQ SBEAU opened at $10.00 on Tuesday. Silverbox Engaged Merger Corp I has a fifty-two week low of $9.72 and a fifty-two week high of $10.30.

There is no company description available for SilverBox Engaged Merger I Corp.

