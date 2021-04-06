SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eighteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.61.

SITC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp upgraded shares of SITE Centers from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of SITE Centers from $10.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of SITE Centers from $8.50 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of SITE Centers from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of SITE Centers from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in SITE Centers by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,281,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,086,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432,045 shares during the last quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC grew its position in SITE Centers by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 4,915,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205,377 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in SITE Centers by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,023,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,592,000 after purchasing an additional 649,926 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in SITE Centers by 229.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,795,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in SITE Centers by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,605,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,364,000 after purchasing an additional 19,826 shares during the last quarter. 81.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SITC opened at $13.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.13 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. SITE Centers has a fifty-two week low of $4.21 and a fifty-two week high of $14.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.19.

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.27). SITE Centers had a net margin of 14.52% and a return on equity of 3.76%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SITE Centers will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 17th. This is an increase from SITE Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. SITE Centers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.65%.

About SITE Centers

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

