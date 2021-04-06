SkyView Investment Advisors LLC Invests $242,000 in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MS. RBF Capital LLC grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 816,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,950,000 after buying an additional 10,432 shares during the period. FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,296,799,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 62,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,249,000 after buying an additional 7,699 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MS opened at $78.00 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $79.71 and its 200 day moving average is $65.83. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $35.53 and a fifty-two week high of $86.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.32 billion, a PE ratio of 13.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.63. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 12.33%. The company had revenue of $13.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. Morgan Stanley’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.11%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MS. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Morgan Stanley currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.24.

In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Jeffrey S. Brodsky sold 18,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.57, for a total transaction of $1,379,545.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 174,603 shares in the company, valued at $13,020,145.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jonathan Pruzan sold 18,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.53, for a total transaction of $1,407,126.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 287,834 shares in the company, valued at $21,452,268.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 212,380 shares of company stock worth $15,582,671 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

