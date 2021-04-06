SkyView Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FormulaFolio Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 132.3% during the fourth quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 9,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 5,649 shares in the last quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the fourth quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the fourth quarter worth about $758,000. Institutional investors own 5.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Novo Nordisk A/S presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

NVO opened at $68.33 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $70.87 and its 200-day moving average is $70.08. The stock has a market cap of $160.90 billion, a PE ratio of 25.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Novo Nordisk A/S has a twelve month low of $58.36 and a twelve month high of $75.86.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $3.41. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 71.46% and a net margin of 32.65%. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.9494 per share. This is a boost from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 26th. This represents a yield of 1.3%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s payout ratio is presently 54.07%.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

