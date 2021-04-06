Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) CAO Brandon Zell Sells 4,173 Shares

Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) CAO Brandon Zell sold 4,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.20, for a total transaction of $171,927.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 189,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,808,512.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of WORK stock opened at $41.48 on Tuesday. Slack Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.60 and a 52-week high of $44.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.22. The company has a market capitalization of $23.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.52 and a beta of -0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 3.29.

Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. Slack Technologies had a negative net margin of 42.73% and a negative return on equity of 39.14%. The firm had revenue of $250.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Slack Technologies, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WORK. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Slack Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Slack Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 6th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Slack Technologies from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Slack Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.16.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WORK. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Slack Technologies by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC boosted its stake in shares of Slack Technologies by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC now owns 53,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,279,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Slack Technologies by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 49,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,076,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Slack Technologies by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,960,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Slack Technologies by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 27,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.92% of the company’s stock.

About Slack Technologies

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

