Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK) vs. Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) Critical Contrast

Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK) and Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

65.9% of Slack Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.9% of Progress Software shares are owned by institutional investors. 26.8% of Slack Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.8% of Progress Software shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Slack Technologies has a beta of -0.02, suggesting that its stock price is 102% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Progress Software has a beta of 1.12, suggesting that its stock price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Slack Technologies and Progress Software, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Slack Technologies 1 16 3 0 2.10 Progress Software 0 0 2 0 3.00

Slack Technologies presently has a consensus target price of $40.78, suggesting a potential downside of 1.69%. Progress Software has a consensus target price of $49.00, suggesting a potential upside of 5.15%. Given Progress Software’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Progress Software is more favorable than Slack Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Slack Technologies and Progress Software’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Slack Technologies -42.73% -39.14% -17.81% Progress Software 13.12% 33.98% 12.95%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Slack Technologies and Progress Software’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Slack Technologies $630.42 million 37.91 -$571.06 million ($1.42) -29.21 Progress Software $413.30 million 4.96 $26.40 million $2.68 17.39

Progress Software has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Slack Technologies. Slack Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Progress Software, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Progress Software beats Slack Technologies on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Slack Technologies Company Profile

Slack Technologies, Inc. operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc. and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc. in 2014. Slack Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Progress Software Company Profile

Progress Software Corporation develops business applications. The company operates through three segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration, and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment offers Progress OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; Progress Corticon, a business rules management system that enables applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities; Progress Kinvey, a platform for building enterprise applications; MOVEit that provides secure collaboration and automated file transfers of critical business information; and WhatsUp Gold, a network monitoring solution. The Data Connectivity and Integration segment provides Progress DataDirect Connect, which offers data connectivity using industry-standard interfaces to connect applications running on various platforms; and Progress DataDirect Hybrid Data Pipeline, a data access service that provides cloud and on-premises data sources for hybrid cloud applications, such as customer resource management, data management platforms, or hosted analytics. The Application Development and Deployment segment offers Developer Tools, a set of components for user interface development; and Sitefinity, a web content management and customer analytics platform. The company also provides project management, implementation, custom development, programming, and other services, as well as services to web-enable applications; and training services. It sells its products to end users, independent software vendors, original equipment manufacturers, and system integrators. The company has operations in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Progress Software Corporation was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts.

