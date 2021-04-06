SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) Issues Q3 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) issued an update on its third quarter 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.00-1.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.90. The company issued revenue guidance of $400-430 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $314.01 million.

Shares of SGH stock traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.71. 364,568 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 256,348. SMART Global has a fifty-two week low of $20.66 and a fifty-two week high of $50.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.34 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.05.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 4th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $291.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.24 million. SMART Global had a net margin of 0.06% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that SMART Global will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

SGH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of SMART Global from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of SMART Global from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of SMART Global from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of SMART Global from $39.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SMART Global from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SMART Global presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $43.83.

In related news, EVP Kiwan Kim sold 12,500 shares of SMART Global stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.22, for a total transaction of $577,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,250 shares in the company, valued at $2,461,215. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jack A. Pacheco sold 3,750 shares of SMART Global stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.25, for a total transaction of $173,437.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 95,206 shares in the company, valued at $4,403,277.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,124,792 shares of company stock worth $85,781,692 over the last quarter. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About SMART Global

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures electronic products focused in memory and computing technology areas. It offers dynamic random access memory (DRAM) modules for desktops, notebooks, and servers; and embedded and removable flash memory products; and flash component products, such as embedded multimedia controllers, and embedded and removal products in USB, CompactFlash and SD/microSD card configurations.

