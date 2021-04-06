Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $74.60.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SMAR shares. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Smartsheet from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $65.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $63.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Smartsheet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

In related news, CMO Anna Griffin sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $168,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 6,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $577,920. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul Porrini sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.07, for a total transaction of $1,982,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 330,766 shares of company stock worth $23,605,881 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 124,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,595,000 after acquiring an additional 18,226 shares during the period. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 70,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,892,000 after acquiring an additional 12,750 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,479,000 after acquiring an additional 1,970 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 1,838.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 258,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,911,000 after acquiring an additional 245,161 shares during the period. Finally, Fulcrum Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Smartsheet in the 4th quarter worth $353,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SMAR stock opened at $64.81 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $68.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.47. Smartsheet has a one year low of $40.20 and a one year high of $85.43. The firm has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.22 and a beta of 1.52.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.09. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 32.32% and a negative return on equity of 21.98%. The firm had revenue of $109.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.13) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Smartsheet will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Smartsheet Company Profile

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms.

