Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.40.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in a report on Friday, March 5th. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their price target on Smith & Wesson Brands from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SWBI traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $18.22. 9,793 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,366,946. The stock has a market cap of $970.20 million, a P/E ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.26. Smith & Wesson Brands has a 52-week low of $5.41 and a 52-week high of $23.57.

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.31. Smith & Wesson Brands had a return on equity of 39.05% and a net margin of 4.34%. The business had revenue of $257.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 102.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Smith & Wesson Brands will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. Smith & Wesson Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.39%.

In other news, Director Robert L. Scott sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.59, for a total value of $55,770.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 89,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,671,835.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Mark Peter Smith acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $25,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 150,686 shares in the company, valued at $2,561,662. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 9,734 shares of company stock worth $190,780 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. S.A. Mason LLC lifted its stake in Smith & Wesson Brands by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 32,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 124,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,938,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 108.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Smith & Wesson Brands by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells firearms worldwide. The company offers firearms products, such as revolvers and pistols; modern sporting rifles, bolt action rifles, and muzzleloaders; handcuffs; suppressors; and other firearm-related products under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, Performance Center, Thompson/Center Arms, and Gemtech brands.

