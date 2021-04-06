Smiths Group plc (LON:SMIN) to Issue Dividend of GBX 11.70

Smiths Group plc (LON:SMIN) declared a dividend on Friday, March 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 8th will be given a dividend of GBX 11.70 ($0.15) per share on Friday, May 14th. This represents a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This is a boost from Smiths Group’s previous dividend of $11.00. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON:SMIN opened at GBX 1,591.50 ($20.79) on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,511.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,483.22. The company has a market cap of £6.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.10. Smiths Group has a 12-month low of GBX 1,088.50 ($14.22) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,738.57 ($22.71). The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.06.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Smiths Group from GBX 1,700 ($22.21) to GBX 1,900 ($24.82) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,700 ($22.21) price target on shares of Smiths Group in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,617.86 ($21.14).

In related news, insider George Buckley bought 860 shares of Smiths Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,454 ($19.00) per share, for a total transaction of £12,504.40 ($16,337.08).

About Smiths Group

Smiths Group plc operates as a technology company serving the medical technology, security and defense, general industrial, energy, and space and aerospace markets worldwide. It operates through John Crane, Smiths Detection, Flex-Tek, Smiths Interconnect divisions. The John Crane division offers mechanical seals, seal support systems, hydrodynamic bearings, packing materials, power transmission couplings, and specialized filtration systems.

