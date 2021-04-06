Smiths Group plc (SMGZY) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 8th

Smiths Group plc (OTCMKTS:SMGZY) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Wednesday, March 31st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a dividend of 0.6015 per share by the business services provider on Friday, May 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th.

Smiths Group stock opened at $22.10 on Tuesday. Smiths Group has a one year low of $12.62 and a one year high of $22.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The company has a market capitalization of $8.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.65, a PEG ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 1.03.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SMGZY shares. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Smiths Group in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Smiths Group in a report on Monday, March 29th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Smiths Group in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Smiths Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Smiths Group in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

About Smiths Group

Smiths Group plc operates as a technology company serving the medical technology, security and defense, general industrial, energy, and space and aerospace markets worldwide. It operates through John Crane, Smiths Detection, Flex-Tek, Smiths Interconnect divisions. The John Crane division offers mechanical seals, seal support systems, hydrodynamic bearings, packing materials, power transmission couplings, and specialized filtration systems.

