Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Upgraded to “Overweight” at Atlantic Securities

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) was upgraded by equities researchers at Atlantic Securities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a $75.00 price target on the stock. Atlantic Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 38.61% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on Snap from $40.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Snap from $57.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Snap from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Cowen raised their price objective on Snap from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Snap from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.49.

Get Snap alerts:

Shares of SNAP stock opened at $54.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $81.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.15 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.37 and a 200-day moving average of $48.00. The company has a quick ratio of 5.43, a current ratio of 5.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Snap has a 12-month low of $11.32 and a 12-month high of $73.59.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). Snap had a negative net margin of 49.74% and a negative return on equity of 48.53%. The business had revenue of $911.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $847.44 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Snap will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

In other Snap news, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 11,023 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.37, for a total value of $555,228.51. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,765,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,939,165.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joanna Coles sold 2,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.39, for a total transaction of $154,544.82. Following the sale, the director now owns 52,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,304,013.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 262,663 shares of company stock valued at $14,993,745.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Snap by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 18,669,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $934,773,000 after acquiring an additional 755,676 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Snap by 1,949.1% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 181,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,112,000 after acquiring an additional 173,103 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Snap in the 4th quarter worth approximately $320,000. Must Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Snap during the fourth quarter valued at $1,926,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Snap in the fourth quarter valued at about $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

About Snap

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Spectacles, an eyewear product that connects with Snapchat and captures video from a human perspective; and advertising products, including AR and Snap ads.

Featured Article: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.