Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Shares Acquired by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) by 5,567.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 277,835 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 272,933 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $84,761,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SNOW. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Snowflake during the third quarter worth approximately $119,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in Snowflake during the third quarter worth approximately $14,101,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake in the 3rd quarter valued at $526,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,279,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake in the 3rd quarter valued at $312,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SNOW. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Snowflake from $300.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Snowflake from $300.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $311.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Snowflake from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $287.59.

In other news, CRO Christopher William Degnan sold 25,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.53, for a total value of $6,020,853.39. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 35,729 shares in the company, valued at $8,415,251.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael L. Speiser sold 650,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.00, for a total transaction of $142,350,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,138,206 shares of company stock valued at $254,334,764 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

SNOW stock traded up $1.98 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $234.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,551,969. Snowflake Inc. has a 12 month low of $205.07 and a 12 month high of $429.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $246.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $273.80.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.53). The business had revenue of $190.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.64 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 117.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of various sizes in a range of industries.

