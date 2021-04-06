SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Acquires Shares of 3,989 The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,989 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $845,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of The Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC acquired a new position in The Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in The Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in The Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in The Boeing by 188.7% during the 4th quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 153 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 51.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:BA traded down $2.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $257.35. 73,277 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,589,197. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $236.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $204.45. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $113.89 and a one year high of $278.57. The company has a market cap of $150.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.87, a P/E/G ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($15.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.78) by ($13.47). The business had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($2.33) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 5,000 shares of The Boeing stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.80, for a total value of $1,004,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 49,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,009,076.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy John Keating sold 21,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total value of $4,394,134.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 101,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,582,306.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

BA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $215.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 target price on The Boeing and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of The Boeing from $250.00 to $274.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $265.00 target price (up from $190.00) on shares of The Boeing in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $228.32.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

