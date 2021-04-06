SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Buys Shares of 31,357 The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 31,357 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $5,946,000. The Walt Disney makes up 1.6% of SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in The Walt Disney by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 44,902 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $8,135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in The Walt Disney by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 44,387 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $8,043,000 after purchasing an additional 9,922 shares during the period. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth $13,000,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc boosted its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 23,220 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 192.0% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 376,579 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $68,229,000 after buying an additional 247,593 shares during the period. 62.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $4,300,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 177,845 shares in the company, valued at $30,589,340. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 4,139 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total transaction of $716,047.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 156,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,158,232. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,367,269 shares of company stock valued at $251,173,842. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DIS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $124.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Friday, February 12th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on The Walt Disney from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $185.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.77.

NYSE DIS traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $189.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 104,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,740,521. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $190.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $161.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $94.52 and a 52 week high of $203.02. The stock has a market cap of $343.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -118.55, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $16.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.84 billion. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. On average, research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

About The Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

