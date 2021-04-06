SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Invests $3.08 Million in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,220 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,083,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NVDA. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $468,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth $468,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at $429,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in NVIDIA by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,504,217 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $785,502,000 after acquiring an additional 58,989 shares during the period. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at about $22,302,000. 65.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVDA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cascend Securities lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $620.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price target on NVIDIA from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $593.56.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Tench Coxe sold 356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $528.73, for a total transaction of $188,227.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:NVDA traded up $2.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $561.84. The stock had a trading volume of 29,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,353,022. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 3.52. The company has a market capitalization of $348.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $252.93 and a 1-year high of $614.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $536.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $534.62.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.29. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 32.61% and a net margin of 25.89%. The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.94%.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

