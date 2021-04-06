SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Makes New $705,000 Investment in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $705,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SCS Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 11.7% during the third quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 8,206,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,736,000 after buying an additional 861,033 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 92.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,081,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,458,000 after acquiring an additional 2,441,210 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,644,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,946,000 after purchasing an additional 236,264 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,265,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 627,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,416,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,175,000 after purchasing an additional 10,911 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTEB traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.64. 3,698 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,396,093. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a one year low of $51.93 and a one year high of $55.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.76.

