SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Takes $1.26 Million Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,236 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $1,260,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its stake in Netflix by 66,498.4% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,511,629 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 7,500,350 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at $2,455,494,000. SB Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the third quarter valued at $1,024,473,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its position in Netflix by 49.5% during the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 4,945,690 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,674,283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D1 Capital Partners L.P. raised its stake in Netflix by 694.6% in the 4th quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 976,801 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $528,186,000 after purchasing an additional 853,876 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.16, for a total value of $1,979,206.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jessica Neal sold 476 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $564.29, for a total value of $268,602.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $268,602.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,028 shares of company stock valued at $2,782,466. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Netflix stock traded up $11.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $552.09. 56,359 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,752,370. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $361.71 and a 1 year high of $593.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $244.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $527.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $516.12.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The Internet television network reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.62 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 11.78%. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $634.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $550.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Netflix from $450.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Netflix from $525.00 to $586.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Netflix from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $585.35.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

