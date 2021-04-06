SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Takes Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 39,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,050,000. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF makes up 1.1% of SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EFG. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 172.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 248.1% during the 4th quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000.

Shares of EFG traded up $1.57 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $103.80. The stock had a trading volume of 493,938 shares. The business has a fifty day moving average of $101.15 and a 200 day moving average of $97.70. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $67.58 and a 12 month high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

