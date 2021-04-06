SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Takes Position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,009 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,841,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Volatility Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 151.5% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 83 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Oxler Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Shares of MDY stock traded up $2.01 on Tuesday, reaching $487.71. 20,305 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 906,761. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $253.08 and a 12-month high of $489.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $468.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $415.59.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

