Somero Enterprises, Inc. (LON:SOM) Declares Dividend of $0.31

Somero Enterprises, Inc. (LON:SOM) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share on Friday, April 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This is a positive change from Somero Enterprises’s previous dividend of $0.25. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON:SOM opened at GBX 390 ($5.10) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. Somero Enterprises has a 1-year low of GBX 171 ($2.23) and a 1-year high of GBX 400 ($5.23). The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 372.09 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 311.21. The stock has a market cap of £219.11 million and a P/E ratio of 11.29.

Somero Enterprises Company Profile

Somero Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, assembles, remanufactures, sells, and distributes concrete leveling, contouring, and placing equipment worldwide. It also offers related parts and accessories, as well as provides training services. The company's proprietary products include the CopperHead, Mini Screed C, S-485 Laser Screed, S-940 Laser Screed, S-22EZ Advanced Laser Screed, S-15R Laser Screed, S-10A Laser Screed, S-840 Laser Screed, S-158C Laser Screed, and S-22E Laser Screed machines, as well as the 3-D Profiler System software and the Somero Floor Levelness System.

