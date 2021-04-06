SomnoMed Limited (ASX:SOM) Insider Buys A$1,455,576.70 in Stock

SomnoMed Limited (ASX:SOM) insider Hamish Corlett acquired 766,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$1.90 ($1.36) per share, for a total transaction of A$1,455,576.70 ($1,039,697.64).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.70, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.31.

SomnoMed Company Profile

SomnoMed Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells devices for the oral treatment of sleep related disorders in Europe, North America, and the Asia Pacific Region. Its products include SomnoDent, an oral appliance for obstructive sleep apnea; and SomnoBrux, a mouthguard for the treatment of teeth grinding damage, as well as SomTabs for cleaning its devices.

