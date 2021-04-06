Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) Receives $29.14 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.14.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Sonos from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $17.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Sonos from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Sonos from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sonos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th.

Shares of SONO stock opened at $40.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of -161.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.93. Sonos has a 12-month low of $8.20 and a 12-month high of $43.71.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.17. Sonos had a negative net margin of 1.52% and a positive return on equity of 3.32%. The firm had revenue of $645.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.86 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Sonos will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

In other Sonos news, insider Nicholas Millington sold 38,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.55, for a total transaction of $1,468,755.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 163,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,318,884.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Patrick Spence sold 65,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.96, for a total transaction of $1,693,552.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 227,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,906,419.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 625,829 shares of company stock worth $21,091,460 over the last three months. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Sonos by 31.8% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 27,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 6,583 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sonos by 3.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,442,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,610,000 after purchasing an additional 180,805 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Sonos by 23.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 933,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,712,000 after purchasing an additional 175,340 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of Sonos in the third quarter worth $398,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Sonos by 13.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 554,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,416,000 after buying an additional 65,855 shares during the period. 64.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sonos Company Profile

Sonos, Inc provides multi-room wireless smart home sound systems. It supports streaming services around the world, providing customers with access to music, Internet radio, podcasts, and audiobooks, with control from Android smartphones, iPhone, or iPad.

