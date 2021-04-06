Spartan Delta Corp. (OTCMKTS:DALXF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Spartan Delta Corp. (OTCMKTS:DALXF) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.05.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DALXF. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Spartan Delta from $5.25 to $6.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Spartan Delta from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Spartan Delta in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Spartan Delta from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Desjardins lifted their price objective on shares of Spartan Delta from $6.25 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DALXF remained flat at $$3.11 during trading on Tuesday. Spartan Delta has a 12 month low of $1.22 and a 12 month high of $3.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.58.

Spartan Delta Company Profile

Spartan Delta Corp. is an energy company. It is engaged in exploration, development and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in western Canada. It focuses on its properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company was founded on March 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

