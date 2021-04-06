Spartan Protocol (SPARTA) Reaches Market Cap of $82.09 Million

Spartan Protocol (CURRENCY:SPARTA) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 6th. During the last seven days, Spartan Protocol has traded up 7.9% against the U.S. dollar. Spartan Protocol has a total market capitalization of $82.09 million and $18.91 million worth of Spartan Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Spartan Protocol token can now be purchased for about $1.27 or 0.00002194 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 33.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001645 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001728 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42.84 or 0.00073919 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $169.52 or 0.00292525 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00005546 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.04 or 0.00103613 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $436.78 or 0.00753722 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.19 or 0.00029663 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.96 or 0.00012003 BTC.

Spartan Protocol Profile

Spartan Protocol’s total supply is 64,556,277 tokens and its circulating supply is 64,552,581 tokens. The official message board for Spartan Protocol is medium.com/@spartanprotocol. Spartan Protocol’s official website is spartanprotocol.org.

Spartan Protocol Token Trading

