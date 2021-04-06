SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Shares Sold by RMR Wealth Builders

RMR Wealth Builders reduced its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 95.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,133 shares during the quarter. RMR Wealth Builders’ holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $37,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $155,820,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,027,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1,002.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 291,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,899,000 after purchasing an additional 264,714 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 110.2% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 444,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,842,000 after purchasing an additional 233,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $21,196,000.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock opened at $119.68 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $78.44 and a fifty-two week high of $119.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.72.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

