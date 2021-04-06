Spectris (LON:SXS) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Spectris (LON:SXS)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 2,600 ($33.97) price objective on shares of Spectris in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Spectris presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,777 ($36.28).

Get Spectris alerts:

Shares of LON:SXS opened at GBX 3,424 ($44.73) on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 3,190.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2,869.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.64, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.21. The company has a market capitalization of £3.98 billion and a PE ratio of -234.45. Spectris has a 52 week low of GBX 2,298 ($30.02) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,499 ($45.71).

In other news, insider Cathy Turner acquired 318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 3,143 ($41.06) per share, for a total transaction of £9,994.74 ($13,058.19). Also, insider Derek Harding bought 3,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 3,000 ($39.20) per share, for a total transaction of £94,980 ($124,091.98). In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 3,489 shares of company stock valued at $10,512,274.

Spectris Company Profile

Spectris plc manufactures and sells measuring instruments and controls worldwide. It operates through four segments: Malvern Panalytical, HBK, and Omega, and Industrial Solutions. The company provides products and services, which enable customers to determine structure, composition, quantity, and quality of particles and materials during their research and product development processes, when assessing materials before production, or during the manufacturing process; various range of life science services; products for measurement and control of temperature, humidity, pressure, strain, force, flow, level, pH, and conductivity; and data acquisition, electric heating, and custom-engineered products.

See Also: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Spectris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.