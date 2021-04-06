Squarepoint Ops LLC Boosts Holdings in Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF)

Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) by 55.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,452 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,409 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Griffon were worth $1,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Griffon in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Griffon in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Griffon by 46.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,980 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,909 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Griffon in the fourth quarter worth approximately $153,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Griffon in the fourth quarter worth approximately $215,000. 73.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Griffon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Griffon from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.20.

In other Griffon news, SVP Seth L. Kaplan sold 13,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.36, for a total value of $322,794.36. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 248,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,048,539.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Seth L. Kaplan sold 9,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.62, for a total transaction of $229,987.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 248,298 shares in the company, valued at $5,864,798.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Griffon stock opened at $27.96 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.90 and a beta of 2.00. Griffon Co. has a 12 month low of $13.27 and a 12 month high of $28.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $609.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $575.10 million. Griffon had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 13.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Griffon Co. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. Griffon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.75%.

About Griffon

Griffon Corp. is a management and holding company, which engages in the direction and assistance to its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Professional Products, Home and Building Products, and Defense Electronics. The Consumer and Professional Products segment operates through AMES.

