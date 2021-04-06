Squarepoint Ops LLC Decreases Stock Position in Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA)

Squarepoint Ops LLC reduced its position in Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA) by 59.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 418,780 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 606,616 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned about 0.29% of Akebia Therapeutics worth $1,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AKBA. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Akebia Therapeutics by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 311,890 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $782,000 after acquiring an additional 5,567 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Akebia Therapeutics by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 325,906 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $818,000 after acquiring an additional 35,857 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Akebia Therapeutics by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,744,162 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,480,000 after acquiring an additional 380,299 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Akebia Therapeutics by 206.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,340,471 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,505,000 after acquiring an additional 10,328,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Akebia Therapeutics by 105.0% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 115,718 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 59,264 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Akebia Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Akebia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Akebia Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Akebia Therapeutics from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.22.

Shares of AKBA stock opened at $3.31 on Tuesday. Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.09 and a 1 year high of $13.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The company has a market cap of $508.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 2.11.

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.20). Akebia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 126.86% and a negative return on equity of 68.51%. Equities research analysts expect that Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.77 EPS for the current year.

About Akebia Therapeutics

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of renal therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. The company's lead product candidate includes Auryxia, a ferric citrate to control the serum phosphorus levels in adult patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD), on dialysis (DD)-CKD, or the hyperphosphatemia indication (HIF); and vadadustat, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia due to CKD in DD and non-dialysis patients.

