Squarepoint Ops LLC Increases Stock Position in CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD)

Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) by 165.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,545 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,953 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in CONMED were worth $1,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FIL Ltd raised its stake in CONMED by 108.3% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CONMED in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in CONMED in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in CONMED in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CONMED during the fourth quarter worth approximately $110,000.

Separately, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of CONMED from $95.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.67.

In related news, VP Johonna Marie Pelletier sold 5,000 shares of CONMED stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.10, for a total value of $580,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $798,884.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark E. Tryniski sold 4,775 shares of CONMED stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.11, for a total transaction of $578,300.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,889 shares in the company, valued at $5,315,396.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,265 shares of company stock worth $3,384,333. 5.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CNMD stock opened at $131.16 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of -3,279.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.55. CONMED Co. has a one year low of $53.33 and a one year high of $133.34. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $124.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.26.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. CONMED had a net margin of 0.04% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The company had revenue of $252.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that CONMED Co. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. CONMED’s payout ratio is 30.30%.

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for minimally invasive procedures worldwide. It offers orthopedic surgery products, including sports medicine products comprising powered resection instruments, arthroscopes, reconstructive systems, tissue repair sets, and metal and bioabsorbable implants, as well as related disposable products and fluid management systems; powered surgical instruments for use in bone orthopedic, arthroscopic, oral/maxillofacial, podiatric, spinal, and cardiothoracic surgeries; sports biologics and tissue products; and surgical visualization products.

