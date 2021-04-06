Squarepoint Ops LLC Invests $1.14 Million in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP)

Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,144,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Inspire Medical Systems during the first quarter worth $45,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 179.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 292.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,926,000 after buying an additional 28,257 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 886.2% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 13,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 11,964 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.30% of the company’s stock.

INSP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $162.00 to $209.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.50.

NYSE:INSP opened at $204.72 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $215.48 and its 200 day moving average is $184.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a PE ratio of -88.24 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 14.18 and a current ratio of 14.67. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.00 and a fifty-two week high of $252.25.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $46.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.20 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 32.23% and a negative net margin of 61.07%. The business’s revenue was up 71.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.38) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -2.37 EPS for the current year.

Inspire Medical Systems

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). It offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

